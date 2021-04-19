OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 14,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

