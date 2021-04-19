OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 76,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,511,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

