ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,829 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after acquiring an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $21.33 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.