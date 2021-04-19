Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Orica alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.