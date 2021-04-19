Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Shares of OLCLY traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.