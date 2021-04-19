Origin Protocol Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $490.88 million and $151.27 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

