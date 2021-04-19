Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $232,008.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00041599 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

