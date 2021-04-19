Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.25

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 296818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

OROCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

