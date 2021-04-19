Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.51

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 19513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In other news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last three months.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.