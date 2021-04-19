Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.61.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.45. 3,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,313. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

