Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $70.58 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.