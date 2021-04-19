Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.82 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $145,281.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,127 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

