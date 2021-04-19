Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.