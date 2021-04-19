Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.90

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.90 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 552951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research raised their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

