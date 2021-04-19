Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $85.23 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $85.23 million and approximately $267,293.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,133.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,198.06 or 0.03915769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.92 or 0.00477284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $921.55 or 0.01641721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.56 or 0.00645892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.00 or 0.00546909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.54 or 0.00417823 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,855,661 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.