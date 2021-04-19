Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.63

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXINF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

