Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

