Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Trading Down 7.9%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,831,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,322,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

