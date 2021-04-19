Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Cap Reaches $158.74 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $158.74 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $311.12 or 0.00567671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00086680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.42 or 0.00601067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039570 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

