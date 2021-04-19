PancakeSwap Price Hits $22.76 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $818.95 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.76 or 0.00040964 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00066537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00645395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.06635239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 157,012,708 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.