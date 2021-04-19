Panda Yield (BBOO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $262,608.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 61.8% lower against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $262,608.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

