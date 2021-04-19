Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $21,449.89 and $1,115.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00066514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00090174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.62 or 0.00643554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.82 or 0.06659076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

