ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $134,757.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.31 or 0.00476400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

