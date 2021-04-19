Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 11.6% This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $30.66 or 0.00054758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $33.72 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

