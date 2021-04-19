ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $2,657.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

