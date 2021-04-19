PARSIQ Trading 25.8% Lower This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $194.84 million and $2.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

