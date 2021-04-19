Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “average” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of PSN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

