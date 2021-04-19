PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,794.48 or 0.03227895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $107.96 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00089781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.95 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.64 or 0.06532544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040981 BTC.

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

