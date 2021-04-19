PayBX (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

