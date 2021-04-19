Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.47. Paycom Software reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

PAYC traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.61. 2,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.