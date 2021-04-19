PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,825 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.28. The company had a trading volume of 236,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

