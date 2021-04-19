Paypex (PAYX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 86.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Paypex has a market cap of $6,488.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paypex has traded down 87.4% against the US dollar. One Paypex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00063928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00281021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00685447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.11 or 0.99805099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00874091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Paypex Coin Trading

