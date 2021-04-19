Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 9.2%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) shares fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.12. 818,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 433,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

