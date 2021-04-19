PEAKDEFI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $316,757.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and approximately $316,757.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

