Peercoin Market Capitalization Hits $25.59 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $25.59 million and $113,736.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,888,294 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

