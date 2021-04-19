PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Hits $919,754.24

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $919,754.24 and $3,888.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00062783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00278230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00662269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,675.04 or 0.99742709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.36 or 0.00867739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

