Penbrook Management LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,747. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

