Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cryoport worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cryoport by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYRX traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $50.28. 11,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,126. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

