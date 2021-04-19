Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. CyberOptics accounts for about 1.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.07% of CyberOptics worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

