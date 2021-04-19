Penbrook Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $41.69. 10,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,913. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

