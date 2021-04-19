Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,940 shares during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics makes up about 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,077. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CEMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

