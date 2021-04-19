Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 1,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.