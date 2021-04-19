Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Penta has a market cap of $4.66 million and $154,583.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded 78.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00601232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00039111 BTC.

About Penta

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

