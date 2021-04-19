PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.01. 222,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

