PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $145.40. 195,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

