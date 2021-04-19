Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms have commented on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.