Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 4.8%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares were up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 8,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,598,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

