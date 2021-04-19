Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.52

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 60520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.05 to C$0.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$25.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.