Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €143.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €140.13 ($164.85).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €174.20 ($204.94) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1 year high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.