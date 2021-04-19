Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €143.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €143.50 ($168.82) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

PFV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €140.13 ($164.85).

Shares of PFV opened at €174.20 ($204.94) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12 month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €158.86 and its 200-day moving average is €165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

